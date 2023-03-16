Summit Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,476 Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5,145.0% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 12,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 72.7% in the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $126.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,679. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.75 and a 200-day moving average of $127.61. The firm has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Articles

