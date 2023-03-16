Summit Financial Group Inc. Has $439,000 Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Summit Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,214,000 after buying an additional 53,639 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Chubb by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in Chubb by 19.0% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CB. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.36.

Chubb Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $188.44. 429,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,741. The firm has a market cap of $77.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.35.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.