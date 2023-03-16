Summit Financial Group Inc. Has $4.89 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Summit Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,922,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,432,442,000 after purchasing an additional 509,174 shares during the period. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,073,000 after buying an additional 3,132,027 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,051,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,952,000 after buying an additional 246,210 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,783,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,928,000 after acquiring an additional 307,120 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,561,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,045,000 after acquiring an additional 741,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.41. The stock had a trading volume of 8,987,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,305,246. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.93. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $75.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

