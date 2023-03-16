Summit Financial Group Inc. Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 1,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $174.59. 19,596,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,177,029. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $212.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.07.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

