Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Short Interest Down 7.6% in February

Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,211,400 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the February 13th total of 1,311,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,057.0 days.

Sumitomo Pharma Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DNPUF remained flat at $6.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.28. Sumitomo Pharma has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $10.22.

Get Sumitomo Pharma alerts:

About Sumitomo Pharma

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Sumitomo Pharma Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals, food ingredients and additives, veterinary medicines, and others in Japan, North America, China, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products, such as therapeutic agents for Parkinson's disease, uterine fibroids, depression, type 2 diabetes, systemic fungal infection, hypertension, pruritus, advanced prostate cancer, overactive bladder, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, angina pectoris, and arrhythmia.

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.