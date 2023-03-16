Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works comprises about 1.4% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 51.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ITW stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $227.31. The stock had a trading volume of 123,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $253.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.38.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Recommended Stories

