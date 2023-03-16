Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Has $6.54 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for 3.1% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Stryker by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Stryker by 3,862.5% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker stock traded down $4.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $268.67. 188,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,103. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.57. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $284.00. The stock has a market cap of $101.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 48.62%.

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $919,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $919,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $1,135,387.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,473.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,410 shares of company stock worth $97,831,003 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYK. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Stryker from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.00.

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

