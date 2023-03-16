StockNews.com Upgrades Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) to “Sell”

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TTWO. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.88.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.31. 1,086,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,841,000. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $159.51. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of -50.14, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 161.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

