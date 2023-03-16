StockNews.com Lowers Ryder System (NYSE:R) to Buy

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stephens raised their price target on Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wolfe Research raised Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ryder System from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.

NYSE R traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $85.92. 505,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,181. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $61.71 and a 12 month high of $102.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.58.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.29. Ryder System had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ryder System will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 15th that permits the company to buyback 2,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 115,284.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,338,000 after buying an additional 3,375,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,907,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,623,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,004,000 after buying an additional 421,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 295.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 365,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,607,000 after buying an additional 273,193 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System, Inc is a logistics and transportation company, which engages in providing supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS).

