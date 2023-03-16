StockNews.com Lowers Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) to Sell

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Greene County Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GCBC traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.53. 37,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,659. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.14. Greene County Bancorp has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $79.79. The company has a market cap of $421.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.29.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $18.82 million for the quarter.

In other Greene County Bancorp news, Director Tejraj S. Hada bought 2,000 shares of Greene County Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.18 per share, with a total value of $46,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,805.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Tejraj S. Hada bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.18 per share, with a total value of $46,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,805.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jay P. Cahalan purchased 1,440 shares of Greene County Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.48 per share, with a total value of $41,004.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,380 shares in the company, valued at $779,645.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,572 shares of company stock worth $114,522. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Greene County Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Greene County Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 531.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 12.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Greene County. Its services include personal banking, checking accounts, savings accounts, loans, commercial lending, business accounts, municipal banking services and investment services. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Catskill, NY.

