StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PFBC. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Preferred Bank Stock Down 0.2 %

Preferred Bank stock opened at $59.55 on Thursday. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $54.40 and a fifty-two week high of $78.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.08. The company has a market capitalization of $896.23 million, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.14. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $76.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.13 million. Research analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 55.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

