StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.80.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $114.91 on Thursday. IPG Photonics has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $134.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IPG Photonics

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $2,016,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,378,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,603,697.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 33.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in IPG Photonics by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 15,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 263.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 12,197 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 8,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C Partners Holding GmbH boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. C Partners Holding GmbH now owns 152,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,390,000 after buying an additional 19,054 shares during the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IPG Photonics

(Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.