StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.62.
HealthEquity Price Performance
NASDAQ HQY opened at $55.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.59 and its 200 day moving average is $65.27. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $52.27 and a fifty-two week high of $79.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.
