StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FORM. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on FormFactor from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on FormFactor from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of FormFactor in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor Trading Down 1.5 %

FORM stock opened at $28.93 on Thursday. FormFactor has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $44.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of FormFactor

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $319,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,263,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 4,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $141,247.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $319,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,263,692.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,331,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,607,000 after acquiring an additional 435,063 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 212,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 11,772 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in FormFactor by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 227,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FormFactor

(Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.