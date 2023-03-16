StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.90.

CTSH opened at $57.07 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

