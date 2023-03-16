StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

BSQUARE Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSQR opened at $1.09 on Friday. BSQUARE has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Trading of BSQUARE

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BSQUARE stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of BSQUARE at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSQUARE Company Profile

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.

