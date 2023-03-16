StockNews.com Downgrades Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tejon Ranch from a c rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th.
Tejon Ranch Stock Performance
NYSE:TRC traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.33. 12,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,364. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 0.69. Tejon Ranch has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $20.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.57 and a 200 day moving average of $17.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
About Tejon Ranch
Tejon Ranch Co engages in real estate development and agribusiness. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial, Real Estate-Resort and Residential, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial segment’s activities include: the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development, the construction of infrastructure, the construction of pre-leased buildings, the construction of buildings to be leased or sold, and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.
