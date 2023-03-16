StockNews.com Downgrades Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tejon Ranch from a c rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Tejon Ranch Stock Performance

NYSE:TRC traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.33. 12,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,364. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 0.69. Tejon Ranch has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $20.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.57 and a 200 day moving average of $17.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tejon Ranch

About Tejon Ranch

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,785 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tejon Ranch in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,648 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tejon Ranch in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 313.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tejon Ranch Co engages in real estate development and agribusiness. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial, Real Estate-Resort and Residential, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial segment’s activities include: the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development, the construction of infrastructure, the construction of pre-leased buildings, the construction of buildings to be leased or sold, and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.

