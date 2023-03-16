StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Startek (NYSE:SRT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Startek Price Performance

Shares of Startek stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $145.01 million, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.72. Startek has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.71.

Get Startek alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Startek

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Startek by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Startek by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 535,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Startek during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Startek during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Startek by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter. 16.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Startek Company Profile

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Startek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Startek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.