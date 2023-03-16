StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SIG has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of SIG stock opened at $67.88 on Thursday. Signet Jewelers has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $84.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.18.

In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.88, for a total value of $758,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,106,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,927,756.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Stash Ptak sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.88, for a total transaction of $758,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,106,059 shares in the company, valued at $83,927,756.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 342.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Repertoire Partners LP bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

