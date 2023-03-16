StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy Stock Down 3.5 %

SD stock opened at $13.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.52 million, a P/E ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.50. SandRidge Energy has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $29.28.

Institutional Trading of SandRidge Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 50.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SandRidge Energy by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in SandRidge Energy by 5,147.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,615 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in the United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

