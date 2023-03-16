StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Benchmark raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Price Performance
NASDAQ RRGB opened at $11.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.80, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.72. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $18.64.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 426,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 280,499 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 517.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 328,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 275,060 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,296.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 131,433 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 116,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 873,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 110,626 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB)
- This Is What To Expect From The Q2 Reporting Cycle
- 3 Chip Stocks Approaching Buy Points
- Don’t Overlook This Reliable, Dividend-Paying Sector
- Bearish Guidance at 3M, Still the Same Upside
- Is Credit Suisse On The Brink of a Collapse?
Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.