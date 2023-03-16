StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Benchmark raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ RRGB opened at $11.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.80, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.72. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $18.64.

In related news, CEO Gerard Johan Hart acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $299,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 183,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,035.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, CEO Gerard Johan Hart purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $299,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,035.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Joshua Todd Wilson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,395 shares in the company, valued at $621,531.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 36,751 shares of company stock worth $431,946. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 426,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 280,499 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 517.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 328,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 275,060 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,296.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 131,433 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 116,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 873,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 110,626 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

