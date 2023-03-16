StockNews.com Begins Coverage on L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of L.B. Foster from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

L.B. Foster Price Performance

FSTR opened at $11.95 on Thursday. L.B. Foster has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster ( NASDAQ:FSTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $137.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.09 million. L.B. Foster had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 9.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that L.B. Foster will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in L.B. Foster stock. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,182 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.93% of L.B. Foster worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services, Precast and Steel Products & Measurement. The Rail Technologies & Services segment consists of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.