StockNews.com Begins Coverage on KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised KVH Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James downgraded KVH Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of KVH Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.
KVH Industries Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ KVHI opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.56. KVH Industries has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $11.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $10.03.
KVH Industries Company Profile
KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The Mobile Connectivity segment consists of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.
