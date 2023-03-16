StockNews.com Begins Coverage on KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised KVH Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James downgraded KVH Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of KVH Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ KVHI opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.56. KVH Industries has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $11.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $10.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KVH Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,024,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in KVH Industries by 620.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 77,503 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in KVH Industries by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 645,921 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 74,421 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in KVH Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $584,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in KVH Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $624,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The Mobile Connectivity segment consists of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.

