StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.53.

Intuit Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $405.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intuit has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $507.71. The company has a market cap of $113.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $407.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $404.27.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuit news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,925 shares of company stock worth $3,258,123 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,634,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,541,277,000 after purchasing an additional 281,362 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Intuit by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,749,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,841,392,000 after purchasing an additional 575,174 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,109,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,985,013,000 after purchasing an additional 86,957 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 27,658.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 6.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,518,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,362,659,000 after purchasing an additional 217,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

