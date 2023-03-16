StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTUGet Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.53.

Intuit Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $405.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intuit has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $507.71. The company has a market cap of $113.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $407.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $404.27.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTUGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuit news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,925 shares of company stock worth $3,258,123 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,634,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,541,277,000 after purchasing an additional 281,362 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Intuit by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,749,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,841,392,000 after purchasing an additional 575,174 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,109,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,985,013,000 after purchasing an additional 86,957 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 27,658.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 6.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,518,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,362,659,000 after purchasing an additional 217,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

