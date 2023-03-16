StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.17.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $52.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Integra LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $40.67 and a twelve month high of $67.14.

Insider Activity at Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The life sciences company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.57 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $100,056.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,334.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $214,719.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $100,056.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,334.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 631 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 16,187 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,490 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 9,095 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of regenerative tissue technologies and neurological solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians. It operates under the Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT) segments. The CSS segment includes technologies and instrumentation used for neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.