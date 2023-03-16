StockNews.com Begins Coverage on IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $514.75.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $464.97 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52 week low of $317.06 and a 52 week high of $560.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $479.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $413.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.91 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 124.51%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,482.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 50.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 26.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 77.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 15.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

