StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Geospace Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GEOS opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.75. Geospace Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $7.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gary D. Owens purchased 12,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $70,270.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 309,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,734.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary D. Owens bought 12,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $70,270.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 309,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,734.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary D. Owens bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,529,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,744,000 after buying an additional 19,881 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 7.5% in the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 936,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 65,257 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 56.9% in the third quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 851,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 308,805 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 696,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 36,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.

