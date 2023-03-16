StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DIOD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Diodes from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.50.

Diodes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $88.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Diodes has a 1 year low of $58.52 and a 1 year high of $97.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $496.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.68 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Diodes will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,988 shares in the company, valued at $11,832,836. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,832,836. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Holland sold 8,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $716,333.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,876,804.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,957 shares of company stock worth $7,357,685 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diodes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIOD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.

