StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on DIOD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Diodes from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.50.
Diodes Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $88.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Diodes has a 1 year low of $58.52 and a 1 year high of $97.45.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,988 shares in the company, valued at $11,832,836. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,832,836. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Holland sold 8,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $716,333.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,876,804.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,957 shares of company stock worth $7,357,685 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diodes
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIOD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Diodes Company Profile
Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.
