StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on CATY. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.
Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance
NASDAQ:CATY opened at $36.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.17. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $34.99 and a one year high of $47.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
Insider Activity
In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,445,172.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cathay General Bancorp
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CATY. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 14,554 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,633,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.
Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile
Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.
