StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Caesarstone from $8.00 to $4.81 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Caesarstone from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.
Caesarstone Trading Down 6.9 %
Shares of Caesarstone stock opened at $4.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Caesarstone has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $11.66. The company has a market cap of $152.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.57.
About Caesarstone
Caesarstone Ltd. operates as a multi material designer, producer and reseller of countertops used in residential and commercial buildings globally. It designs, develops, produces and source engineered quartz, natural stone and porcelain products that offer aesthetic appeal and functionality through a distinct variety of colors, styles, textures, and finishes used primarily as countertops, vanities, and other interior and exterior spaces.
