StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Caesarstone from $8.00 to $4.81 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Caesarstone from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Caesarstone Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of Caesarstone stock opened at $4.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Caesarstone has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $11.66. The company has a market cap of $152.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Caesarstone

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Caesarstone by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,868,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,005,000 after purchasing an additional 156,106 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,154,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,370,000 after acquiring an additional 285,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Caesarstone by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,922,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,221,000 after acquiring an additional 15,522 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Caesarstone by 9.4% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 686,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after acquiring an additional 59,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Caesarstone by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 471,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares in the last quarter. 44.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caesarstone Ltd. operates as a multi material designer, producer and reseller of countertops used in residential and commercial buildings globally. It designs, develops, produces and source engineered quartz, natural stone and porcelain products that offer aesthetic appeal and functionality through a distinct variety of colors, styles, textures, and finishes used primarily as countertops, vanities, and other interior and exterior spaces.

