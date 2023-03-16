Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Empire State Realty Trust Put Options (NYSE:ESRT)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 16,628 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 6,976% compared to the typical volume of 235 put options.
Shares of ESRT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,214,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.25. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $10.06.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 63.64%.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESRT. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 28,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 12,211 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $1,011,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.
Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.
