Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Empire State Realty Trust Put Options (NYSE:ESRT)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 16,628 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 6,976% compared to the typical volume of 235 put options.

Empire State Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of ESRT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,214,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.25. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $10.06.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empire State Realty Trust

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Empire State Realty Trust from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.15.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESRT. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 28,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 12,211 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $1,011,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

About Empire State Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.