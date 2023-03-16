Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Receives $33.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

A number of analysts recently commented on STLFF shares. Pareto Securities upgraded Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Stillfront Group AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:STLFF opened at $1.77 on Thursday. Stillfront Group AB has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $5.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.87.

Stillfront Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

