Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 309,998 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up 1.3% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $30,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 478 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.94. The stock had a trading volume of 693,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,111,256. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $110.83. The stock has a market cap of $114.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.10.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.46.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

