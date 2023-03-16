Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Star Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Star Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE SGU opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $440.65 million, a PE ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.33. Star Group has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Institutional Trading of Star Group

Star Group ( NYSE:SGU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $648.19 million during the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 1.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGU. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Star Group by 50.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Group in the second quarter valued at $73,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Star Group in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Star Group in the third quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Star Group in the second quarter valued at $105,000. 28.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Group Company Profile

Star Group LP engages in the provision and distribution of home heating oil, propane, and related services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

