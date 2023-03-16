SQI Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.07

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.03. SQI Diagnostics shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 112,000 shares traded.

SQI Diagnostics Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07.

About SQI Diagnostics

SQI Diagnostics, Inc engages in developing and selling testing kits, services, and automated testing systems to clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinicians, and diagnostic testing companies. It operates through the following segments: Development of Organ Health Diagnostic Tests; COVID-19-Related Diagnostics Tests; Direct-to-Consumer Tests for Celiac and Rheumatoid Arthritis Diseases; and Distribution of Existing COVID-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction and Antigen Tests.

