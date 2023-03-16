Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Bought by Sycomore Asset Management

Sycomore Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,670 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Splunk accounts for about 1.0% of Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Splunk were worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLK. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,957 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in Splunk by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 251,984 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,447,000 after acquiring an additional 18,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPLK opened at $87.86 on Thursday. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $150.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.97.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Splunk to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Splunk from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.23.

In related news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $202,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,711,243.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

