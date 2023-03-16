Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1764 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This is a boost from Spirent Communications’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Spirent Communications Price Performance

OTCMKTS SPMYY opened at $8.75 on Thursday. Spirent Communications has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $14.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPMYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 222 ($2.71) to GBX 204 ($2.49) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Spirent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications Plc engages in the development of communication technologies. It operates through the following segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment consists of the cloud and IP, application security and positioning lines of business.

