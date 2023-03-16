Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Receives $70.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.25.

A number of analysts recently commented on SR shares. Bank of America lowered Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Spire from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Spire from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. TheStreet raised Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Spire Stock Performance

Shares of SR stock opened at $69.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.37 and a 200 day moving average of $69.42. Spire has a 52 week low of $61.52 and a 52 week high of $79.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Spire Increases Dividend

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.49. Spire had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $814.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Spire will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 62.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spire by 317.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after purchasing an additional 81,827 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Spire by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 118,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Spire by 70,596.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,264,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,646,000 after buying an additional 4,258,360 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Spire by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

