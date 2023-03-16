SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,870 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $16,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 40,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 36,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $74.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.70. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.84 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.