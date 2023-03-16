SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Position Trimmed by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,555.1% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 778,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 731,069 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

SPEM opened at $32.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.38. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $40.07.

