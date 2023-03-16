Sophos Group plc (SOPH.L) (LON:SOPH) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $580.40

Sophos Group plc (SOPH.L) (LON:SOPH – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 580.40 ($7.07) and traded as low as GBX 580.40 ($7.07). Sophos Group plc (SOPH.L) shares last traded at GBX 580.40 ($7.07), with a volume of 68,853 shares traded.
Sophos Group plc (SOPH.L) Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.23. The stock has a market cap of £2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 341.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 580.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 580.40.
About Sophos Group plc (SOPH.L)
Sophos Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-enabled end-user and network security solutions. The company offers Intercept X, which delivers endpoint protection against unknown malware, exploits, and ransomware; XG Firewall, a next generation firewall that provides unprecedented visibility for networks, users, and applications directly from the control center; Sophos Central, a unified cloud administration console for managing various Sophos products; and Cloud Optix that offers artificial intelligence-based cloud security analytics, compliance, and DevSecOps platform to provide end-to-end protection in public cloud services.
