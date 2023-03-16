Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Purchased by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,546,000 after acquiring an additional 972,157 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at $51,618,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,991,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,633,000 after purchasing an additional 362,516 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,086,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 166.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,072,000 after buying an additional 297,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

SON traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.08. 71,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $67.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.70.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SON. StockNews.com started coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

Insider Transactions at Sonoco Products

In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $110,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,834 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $110,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,458 shares of company stock worth $207,291. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

See Also

