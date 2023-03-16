Sonja Anne Theisen Acquires 350 Shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Stock

Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) CFO Sonja Anne Theisen purchased 350 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.65 per share, for a total transaction of $14,927.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,770.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Pathward Financial Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of Pathward Financial stock traded up $2.19 on Thursday, hitting $45.48. The stock had a trading volume of 163,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,586. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.29. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $31.16 and a one year high of $57.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $149.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.79 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 20.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pathward Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is 4.75%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,467,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Pathward Financial by 5,432.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 401,125 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,221,000 after acquiring an additional 393,875 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327,968 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,770,000 after buying an additional 342,509 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Pathward Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Philosophy Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 155.4% during the 3rd quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 468,122 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,429,000 after buying an additional 284,829 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CASH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pathward Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

