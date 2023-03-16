Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sonic Automotive from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Sonic Automotive from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Sonic Automotive Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock opened at $51.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.84. Sonic Automotive has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $62.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Institutional Trading of Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sonic Automotive will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAH. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

