Somerset Trust Co Sells 54 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Somerset Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 1.5% of Somerset Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 34,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,952,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 284.7% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after buying an additional 20,727 shares during the period. American Trust raised its position in Accenture by 6.0% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 24,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACN shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.21.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $246.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $274.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.63. The stock has a market cap of $155.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $345.30.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.69%.

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,112.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,509,299.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total value of $288,576.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,112.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,015 shares of company stock worth $10,884,179. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

