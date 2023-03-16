Somerset Trust Co Has $778,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Somerset Trust Co decreased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 55.1% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,042,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,329,000 after purchasing an additional 725,364 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its position in AT&T by 1.0% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 77,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in AT&T by 8.5% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 647,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,935,000 after buying an additional 50,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solitude Financial Services increased its holdings in AT&T by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 52,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $18.31 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

