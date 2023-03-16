SoFi Next 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFYX) Shares Down 2%

SoFi Next 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFYX – Get Rating) fell 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.83 and last traded at $10.89. 17,167 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 12,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.
SoFi Next 500 ETF Trading Down 2.0 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.45.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SoFi Next 500 ETF (SFYX)
- Meta Platforms: Efficiency Gains Momentum, Stock Accelerates
- Pfizer’s Latest Acquisition Strengthens the Case for PFE Stock
- SentinelOne: Reversal In-Play For Cybersecurity Stocks
- Is Sportradar Group A Growth Stock To Bet On In 2023?
- Strong Guidance says Boeing is Ready for Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Next 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Next 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.