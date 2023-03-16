SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 682,600 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the February 13th total of 593,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 115.7 days.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.15. 20,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,793. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $27.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.56 and its 200-day moving average is $20.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CWYUF. Scotiabank decreased their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.50 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. CIBC upped their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages developing, leasing, constructing, owning and managing shopping centers, office buildings, high-rise and low-rise condominiums and rental residences, seniors’ housing, townhome units, self-storage rental facilities, and industrial facilities.

