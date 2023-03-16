SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Director Sells $517,952.61 in Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 41,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $517,952.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,260,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,861,421.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SkyWater Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYT traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.72. 469,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,050. The company has a market cap of $487.79 million, a PE ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 4.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average of $9.76. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $65.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.60 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 96.28% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKYT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 47.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 26.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 50.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 200.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWater Technology

(Get Rating)

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.