SingularityNET Market Capitalization Tops $584.66 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 32.4% higher against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $584.66 million and approximately $452.25 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00001966 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00009807 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00028731 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00031668 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00021846 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004022 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00209927 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000138 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,676.58 or 1.00004642 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002578 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,260,840,662 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,205,321,857 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,260,840,661.7363875 with 1,205,321,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.45649262 USD and is down -16.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $558,718,914.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

